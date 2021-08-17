REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 79,956 SF Office Building in East Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Atrium 10 Tower, a 79,956-square-foot office building located on Houston’s east side. The six-story property is situated on a 2.4-acre site that fronts Interstate 10 and Loop 610. David Carter of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Guy Brown of Texas Overland represented the buyer, an entity doing business as 11811 Properties.

