REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of 80,000 SF Industrial Building in Flint, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

FLINT, MICH. — Colliers International Ann Arbor has brokered the sale of an 80,000-square-foot industrial building in Flint for an undisclosed price. The sale also includes nearly 13 acres of vacant land. Jim Chaconas and Joe Campbell of Colliers represented the seller, Fenton, Mo.-based Creative Foam Concepts. The buyer, Overhead Conveyor Co., specializes in custom manufacturing and installations of overhead conveyor systems.

