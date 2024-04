HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of an 81,500-square-foot industrial complex in northwest Houston. The six-building complex at 6002 W. 34th St. sits on 3.8 acres and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Jason Tangen and Paul Dominique of Colliers represented the seller, a local family that has owned and operated the park since its original construction in 1978. The name and representative of the buyer, as well as the sales price, were not disclosed.