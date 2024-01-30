Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Colliers Brokers Sale of 81,600 SF Industrial Building in South Bend, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Colliers has brokered the sale of an 81,600-square-foot industrial building in South Bend for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 6851 Enterprise Drive. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the sellers, Brennan Investment Group and Farallon Capital. A private investor was the buyer. JB Products Inc., a plumbing and heating equipment supplier, has fully occupied the building for nearly 25 years. The building serves as the company’s headquarters and distribution hub for its sales representatives across the country. The facility features 9,000 square feet of office space, a clear height of 24 feet, four dock doors and ample employee parking.

