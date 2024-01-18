Colliers Brokers Sale of 82,675 SF Industrial Building in Midland, Texas

MIDLAND, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of an 82,675-square-foot industrial building in the West Texas city of Midland. The site at 5500 N. County Road spans 40 acres, and the building, which was constructed in 2007 and renovated in 2013, features 32-foot clear heights, 19 overhead doors and 8,600 square feet of office space. Todd Moore and Connor Duffy of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. The building was fully leased at the time of sale to steel fabricator NG Resources Corp.