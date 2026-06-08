Colliers Brokers Sale of 82,847 SF Avalon Crossing Shopping Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Avalon Crossing Shopping Center, an 82,847-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Indianapolis. Alex Davenport, Rachel Patten and Alex Cantu of Colliers, along with Seth Biggerstaff of Veritas Realty, represented the seller, Landmark Properties. The buyer was Ziff Real Estate Partners. Tenants at the property include Starbucks, Dollar Tree, Jimmy John’s, George’s Neighborhood Grill and Anytime Fitness. The three-building center was 92.6 percent leased to 18 tenants at the time of sale.