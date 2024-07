LA PORTE, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of an 8,400-square-foot warehouse in La Porte, an eastern suburb of Houston. The building sits on a 0.8-acre site at 10819 Fairmont Parkway and was constructed in 1999. Mike Taetz, Todd Moore and Connor Duffy of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.