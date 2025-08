TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Colliers has brokered the sale of Shoal Pointe Apartments, an 87-unit multifamily building in Texas City, located southeast of Houston. Built in 1970 and partially renovated in 2020, Shoal Pointe comprises nine buildings on a 2.5-acre site. Residences come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Bob Heard, Chip Nash and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers brokered the deal. The name of the buyer, a private investor, as well as the seller and sales price, were not disclosed.