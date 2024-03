HOUSTON — Colliers has brokered the sale of Intercontinental Park III, an 89,820-square-foot office building in North Houston. The three-story building sits on 3.6 acres and was originally constructed in 1983, according to LoopNet Inc. David Carter of Colliers represented the seller, Greenspoint Property Management, in the transaction. Bill Ginder of Caldwell Cos. represented the buyer, an undisclosed private investor.