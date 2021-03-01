Colliers Brokers Sale of 89,973 SF Shopping Center in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

Westfield Shopping Center represents the first acquisition in the Kansas City market for Newport Capital Partners.

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Colliers Kansas City has brokered the sale of Westfield Shopping Center in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 89,973-square-foot shopping center is situated at the southwest corner of 80th Street and State Avenue. Tenants include CVS Pharmacy, Citi Trends, Save A Lot, Family Dollar, Reece Nichols, Metro PCS, Fantastic Sams and T-Mobile. Mark Arensberg and Mike Yeggy of Colliers represented the buyer, Chicago-based Newport Capital Partners. The acquisition marks the first investment in the Kansas City market for Newport. The seller was undisclosed.