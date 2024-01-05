Friday, January 5, 2024
Colliers Brokers Sale of 927-Unit Abby’s Mini Storage in Bakersfield, California

by Amy Works

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Abby’s Mini Storage, a self-storage facility in Bakersfield. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Tom de Jong and Jacob Becher of Colliers’ de Jong | Becher Self Storage Group represented the seller in the deal.

Situated on seven acres at located at 3311 Truxtun Ave., Abby’s Mini Storage features 22 single-story buildings plus a caretaker’s apartment, 1.1-acre yard for parking and U-Haul truck rentals. The 97,600-square-foot facility offers 927 self-storage units.

