HENDERSON, NEV. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Desert Canyon Industrial Park, a five-building, small-bay industrial complex in Henderson. Nicola Wealth Commercial Real Estate sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $16.9 million.

Built in 2001, the five-building complex offers 93,550 square feet of industrial space. The property is situated on 4.7 acres at 249-257 Elliott Road.

Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones at Colliers represented the seller in the deal.