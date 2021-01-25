Colliers Brokers Sale of 949-Unit Apartment Property in Euclid, Ohio
EUCLID, OHIO — Colliers International has brokered the sale of The Vista Apartments in Euclid near Cleveland. The sales price was $30.1 million, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. The waterfront apartment property is located at 26151 Lake Shore Blvd. and features 949 units. Built in the early 1970s, it features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans as well as penthouses. Gary Cooper and Anthony DeMarco of The Cooper Multifamily Team at Colliers represented the seller. Buyer and seller information was undisclosed.
