Colliers Brokers Sale of 949-Unit Apartment Property in Euclid, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

The Vista Apartments is a waterfront property located at 26151 Lake Shore Blvd.

EUCLID, OHIO — Colliers International has brokered the sale of The Vista Apartments in Euclid near Cleveland. The sales price was $30.1 million, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. The waterfront apartment property is located at 26151 Lake Shore Blvd. and features 949 units. Built in the early 1970s, it features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans as well as penthouses. Gary Cooper and Anthony DeMarco of The Cooper Multifamily Team at Colliers represented the seller. Buyer and seller information was undisclosed.