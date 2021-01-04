Colliers Brokers Sale of 99,076 SF Industrial Building in Franklin Park, Illinois

Located at 9300 King Ave., the property was built on a speculative basis and has not yet been leased.

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a recently built, 99,076-square-foot industrial building in Franklin Park for an undisclosed price. Located at 9300 King Ave., the property was built on a speculative basis and has not yet been leased. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tom Rodeno of Colliers represented the sellers, Clarius Partners and Wanxiang America Real Estate Group. The buyer, Brookfield Property Group, has retained Colliers to serve as leasing agent for the building.