Colliers Brokers Sale of Four-Property Bus Terminal Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest

Venture One Real Estate purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties.

CHICAGO — Colliers International has brokered the sale of the Chicago Terminal Portfolio, which consists of four land sites totaling 25.5 acres in the western Chicago suburbs. The four properties are operated as school bus parking and staging sites for the school systems of Kane and DuPage counties. The sites are located in Glen Ellyn, Westmont, Batavia and Villa Park. They each accommodate parking for more than 100 buses. Bus fleet operator Laidlaw/First Services leases the properties. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, CenterPoint Properties. Venture One Real Estate purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.