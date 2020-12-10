REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of Four-Property Bus Terminal Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest

Venture One Real Estate purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties.

CHICAGO — Colliers International has brokered the sale of the Chicago Terminal Portfolio, which consists of four land sites totaling 25.5 acres in the western Chicago suburbs. The four properties are operated as school bus parking and staging sites for the school systems of Kane and DuPage counties. The sites are located in Glen Ellyn, Westmont, Batavia and Villa Park. They each accommodate parking for more than 100 buses. Bus fleet operator Laidlaw/First Services leases the properties. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, CenterPoint Properties. Venture One Real Estate purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  