Colliers Brokers Sale of Historic Office Building in Milwaukee

Now named Global Water Center, the building originally opened in 1904 for the Molitor Paper Box Co.

MILWAUKEE — Colliers has brokered the sale of the Global Water Center in Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The historic office building totals 86,156 square feet and is 87 percent leased to 14 tenants. The property was originally constructed in 1904 for the Molitor Paper Box Co. After Molitor relocated, machinery manufacturer The Murphy Specialty Co. occupied the building until 1938.

In 2013, the building was redeveloped in partnership with the Milwaukee Water Council, a nonprofit organization. Since the summer of 2020, the property has welcomed new tenants such as Xylem Water Solutions, Beckhoff Automation, OpenGov and Diverge Translational Science Laboratory. Tom Shepherd and Jennifer Huber-Bullock of Colliers represented the seller, Water Accelerator LLC. The buyer was 247 Freshwater LLC, an affiliate of SixSibs Capital Corp.