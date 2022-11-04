REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of Historic Office Building in Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

Now named Global Water Center, the building originally opened in 1904 for the Molitor Paper Box Co.

MILWAUKEE — Colliers has brokered the sale of the Global Water Center in Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The historic office building totals 86,156 square feet and is 87 percent leased to 14 tenants. The property was originally constructed in 1904 for the Molitor Paper Box Co. After Molitor relocated, machinery manufacturer The Murphy Specialty Co. occupied the building until 1938.

In 2013, the building was redeveloped in partnership with the Milwaukee Water Council, a nonprofit organization. Since the summer of 2020, the property has welcomed new tenants such as Xylem Water Solutions, Beckhoff Automation, OpenGov and Diverge Translational Science Laboratory. Tom Shepherd and Jennifer Huber-Bullock of Colliers represented the seller, Water Accelerator LLC. The buyer was 247 Freshwater LLC, an affiliate of SixSibs Capital Corp.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  