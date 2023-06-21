Wednesday, June 21, 2023
The 604,556-square-foot facility is occupied by Ryder Logistics.
Colliers Brokers Sale of I-88 Gateway Logistics Center in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of the I-88 Logistics Center in Aurora for an undisclosed price. Built on a speculative basis by Opus North Development in 2015, the 604,556-square-foot facility features a clear height of 32 feet and parking for 63 trailers. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Ryder Logistics, whose lease runs through 2027. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, an institutional real estate advisor. An undisclosed financial institution purchased the asset.

