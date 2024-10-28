Monday, October 28, 2024
AcquisitionsIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

Colliers Brokers Sale of New 1 MSF Industrial Building in Metro Louisville Leased to Canadian Solar

by John Nelson

SHELBYVILLE, KY. — Colliers has brokered the sale of I-64 Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial building located in Shelbyville, approximately 30 miles outside Louisville. W. P. Carey Inc. acquired the facility from Flint Development for an undisclosed price.

Canadian Solar, the world’s largest solar and renewable energy company, fully occupies the property, which is situated at 139 Logistics Drive. Delivered in 2023, the building facility features 40-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 348 car parking spaces, 230 trailer parking spaces and full circulation.

Canadian Solar plans to invest up to $500 million into the property to develop its principal United States battery assembly facility. Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport, Jeff Devine and Steven Disse of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction.

