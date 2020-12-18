Colliers Brokers Sale of Prescott Lakes Age-Restricted Apartments in Phoenix

Prescott Lakes in Phoenix features 128 apartments for residents age 55 or older.

PHOENIX — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Prescott Lakes, an age-restricted apartment community in Phoenix. CA Prescott Lakes Owner LLC acquired the asset from BAZV Prescott Lakes LLC for an undisclosed price.

Restricted to residents age 55 or older, the 99,972-square-foot Prescott Lakes features 128 condominium-style one- and two-bedroom apartments. Built in 2003 on four acres, the community includes a dog park, fitness center, game room, media center, pool, spa, outdoor entertainment veranda and fully furnished guest suites.

Cindy Cooke, Brad Cooke, Matt Roach, Chris Roach and Tim Dulany of Colliers International handled the transaction.