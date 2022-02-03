REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of Three-Property Industrial Portfolio in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The portfolio totals 168,315 square feet and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — Colliers Minneapolis-St. Paul has brokered the sale of a three-property industrial portfolio in Minnetonka for an undisclosed price. The portfolio totals 168,315 square feet and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buildings, constructed in the 1970s and 1980s, range in size from 37,094 square feet to 68,721 square feet. Mark Kolsrud, John McCarthy, Peter Loehrer, Pete Carbonneau, Kyle Delarosby and Lydia Turczyn of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. Ryan Cos. US Inc. was the buyer.

