Colliers Brokers Sale of Two-Building Industrial Facility Near O’Hare Airport

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Colliers Chicago has brokered the sale of the CEVA O’Hare Distribution Complex, a two-building industrial facility totaling 228,603 square feet in Des Plaines, a Chicago suburb just north of the O’Hare International Airport. The sales price was undisclosed. CEVA Logistics, a global logistics and supply chain company, uses the facility for distribution and sorting. The property is located on Mount Prospect Road. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, James Campbell Co. California-based LBA Realty was the buyer.