Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Opus Development and Principal Asset Management sold the buildings to two separate buyers.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Colliers Brokers Sale of Two-Building Tollway Corporate Center in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Tollway Corporate Center in Aurora for approximately $75 million in two separate transactions. The industrial property consists of two buildings. The first building, which totals 543,638 square feet and is leased to Ryder Integrated Logistics, sold to a large financial institution. The second building, which spans 104,978 square feet and is leased to two tenants, sold to The Brimel LLC as part of a 1031 exchange. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, a joint venture between Opus Development and Principal Asset Management.

You may also like

Sam’s Club to Open Two New Distribution Centers...

Connor Group Acquires 322-Unit Carmel Center Apartments in...

Quantum Arranges $7.1M Sale of Retail Center in...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Negotiates Sale of 60-Unit...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 85-Acre Site in Culpepper,...

Northmarq Arranges $107M Sale of Alta Filament Apartments...

Capstone Real Estate Sells Former Student Housing Community...

Electrical Contractor Signs 93,800 SF Industrial Lease in...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 16-Unit University Village Apartments...