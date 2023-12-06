Colliers Brokers Sale of Two-Building Tollway Corporate Center in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Tollway Corporate Center in Aurora for approximately $75 million in two separate transactions. The industrial property consists of two buildings. The first building, which totals 543,638 square feet and is leased to Ryder Integrated Logistics, sold to a large financial institution. The second building, which spans 104,978 square feet and is leased to two tenants, sold to The Brimel LLC as part of a 1031 exchange. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, a joint venture between Opus Development and Principal Asset Management.