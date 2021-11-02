REBusinessOnline

Colliers Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 650,987 SF in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The newly completed properties are part of the Mount Comfort Commercial Park.

MT. COMFORT, IND. — Colliers International has brokered the sale of Buildings 1 and 2 at Mount Comfort Commercial Park for an undisclosed price. The properties, totaling 650,987 square feet, are located on Enterprise Drive in Mt. Comfort, about 15 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Building 1 spans 260,406 square feet and features a clear height of 32 feet and 26 docks. Building 2 is a 390,581-square-foot facility with a clear height of 36 feet and 38 docks. Both buildings offer 135-foot trailer courts and were completed on a speculative basis. Alex Cantu, Jimmy Cohoat, Jason Speckman, Andrea Hopper and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the sellers, Becknell Industrial and Cross Harbor Capital. An affiliate of EQT Exeter was the buyer.

