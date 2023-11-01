Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Colliers Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 897,840 SF in Romeoville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of two recently constructed industrial facilities totaling 897,840 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville. The sales price was undisclosed. The buildings are located in the Weber 55 Logistics Park at the corner of Weber and Taylor roads. One of the buildings totals 627,840 square feet and is leased to RJW Logistics, while the other property spans 270,000 square feet and was vacant at the time of sale. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Molto Properties. The buyer was an institutional investor advised by Principal Asset Management.

