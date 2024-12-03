Colliers Brokers Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Metro Minneapolis for $15.9M

ANOKA AND CRYSTAL, MINN. — Colliers has brokered the sale of two multifamily properties in Minnesota for $15.9 million. Meadowview totals 60 units and is located in Anoka, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. Valley Place Apartments totals 71 units and is located in Crystal, about five miles north of downtown Minneapolis. Devon Dvorak, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell and Adam Haydon of Colliers represented the seller, Bader Management Inc. Los Angeles-based Coast View Strategies was the buyer. Since 2015, ownership has invested more than $2 million renovating most of the units. At the time of sale, both properties were more than 95 percent leased.