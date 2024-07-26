Colliers Brokers Sale of Two Retail Strip Centers in Metro Chicago

MOKENA AND WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Colliers has brokered the sale of two retail strip centers in metro Chicago. The first property totals 16,482 square feet and is located in Mokena. Five of the tenants have been onsite since 2015, while the sixth has occupied space since 2003 when the property was developed. The second asset in Woodridge is anchored by a food mart and service-oriented tenants. Peter Block and Rachel Patten of Colliers represented the seller, Armco Properties. The buyer, a private investor, purchased the properties at close to asking price, which was $6.8 million.