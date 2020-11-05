Colliers Brokers Sale of Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in Chicago
CHICAGO — Colliers International has brokered the sale of a Walmart Neighborhood Market-anchored shopping center located at 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Chicago. A private investor purchased the fully leased center for an undisclosed price. Other tenants include Burger King, Subway, Associated Bank and Snipes. Built in 2014, the 54,932-square-foot center is part of a larger development that includes a three-story, 72-unit apartment asset. Alex Perez, Chris Garavaglia and Chris Irwin of Colliers represented the seller, Skilken Gold Real Estate Development. The team also procured the buyer.
