REBusinessOnline

Colliers Completes Lease-up of Two-Building Industrial Development in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Chancellory Lakes Distribution Center was completed in March.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Colliers International has completed the lease-up of Chancellory Lakes Distribution Center, a two-building industrial development spanning 162,342 square feet in Elk Grove Village near Chicago. At 202 E. Devon Ave., Csafe Global and Panos Foods signed leases for 23,114 and 56,176 square feet, respectively. JAS Forwarding USA took occupancy of the entire 83,052-square-foot building at 222 E. Devon Ave. Jonathan Kohn and Ron Behm of Colliers represented ownership, Seefried Industrial Properties and Nuveen Real Estate. Seefried acquired the eight-acre site in May 2020 and completed development in March 2021. Located within Centex Industrial Park, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 24 docks and 175 parking spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews