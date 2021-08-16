Colliers Completes Lease-up of Two-Building Industrial Development in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Chancellory Lakes Distribution Center was completed in March.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Colliers International has completed the lease-up of Chancellory Lakes Distribution Center, a two-building industrial development spanning 162,342 square feet in Elk Grove Village near Chicago. At 202 E. Devon Ave., Csafe Global and Panos Foods signed leases for 23,114 and 56,176 square feet, respectively. JAS Forwarding USA took occupancy of the entire 83,052-square-foot building at 222 E. Devon Ave. Jonathan Kohn and Ron Behm of Colliers represented ownership, Seefried Industrial Properties and Nuveen Real Estate. Seefried acquired the eight-acre site in May 2020 and completed development in March 2021. Located within Centex Industrial Park, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 24 docks and 175 parking spaces.