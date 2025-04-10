Thursday, April 10, 2025
The medical office facility at 66446 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach was fully leased at the time of sale to two practitioners: Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches and Minimally Invasive SurgiCenter.
Colliers Facilitates $9.7M Sale of Medical Office Building in Delray Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Colliers has facilitated the $9.7 million sale of a medical office building located at 66446 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach, roughly 23 miles south of West Palm Beach. The 16,761-square-foot property, which was renovated in 2020, was fully leased at the time of sale and serves as a surgery center with two operating rooms and three treatment rooms.

The facility’s first floor is leased to a multi-specialty physician group, Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, and the top two levels are leased to an ambulatory healthcare provider, Minimally Invasive SurgiCenter.

Mark Rubin, Bastian Schauer and Gary Gottlieb of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, Alliance Consolidated Group of Cos. LLC, was self-represented.

