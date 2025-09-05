Colliers Facilitates Sale of 102,141 SF Flex Property in Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Colliers has facilitated the sale of Stephenson Center, a 102,141-square-foot flex/office portfolio located at 714 Betsy Drive and 720 Gracern Road in Columbia. FirstLight Investments acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Nolan Ashton, Tommy Whitmore, Henry Roe and Allen Wilkerson of Colliers represented the seller, RealOp Investments, in the transaction. Roe and Wilkerson will lead leasing efforts for the property on behalf of the new ownership.

Stephenson Center comprises three flex/office buildings with approximately a half-acre of secured industrial outdoor storage (IOS). The portfolio is currently 91 percent leased to a mix of multi-purpose tenants, medical users and government agencies.