Colliers Facilitates Two Sales of 493,000 SF Infill Logistics Portfolio in Nevada

LAS VEGAS AND HENDERSON, NEV. — Colliers has arranged the dual acquisitions of a two-parcel infill logistics portfolio in Henderson and Las Vegas by BKM Capital Partners and an Ares Management Real Estate fund. Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno, Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Jerry Doty, Chris Lane, Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers represented the seller, a private institutional investment firm, in the sales.

BKM Capital Partners purchased a two-building, 153,368-square-foot property at 6620 Escondido St. in Las Vegas for an undisclosed price. BKM plans to implement a $4.4 million capital improvement program to execute structural and cosmetic improvements to the property, as well as speculative tenant improvements to turn the two large units into nine warehouses ranging in size from 7,000 square feet to 31,000 square feet each. The asset was constructed in 1995.

An Ares Management Real Estate fund acquired Airparc Heights, a six-building, Class A business park at 3225-3255 Sunridge Parkway and 1065-1085 Alper Center Drive in Henderson. Ares acquired the park, which will be managed by the Ares Industrial Management team. Spanning 339,214 square feet, the project was delivered in 2022 and gained full occupancy within one month of delivery.