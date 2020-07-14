Colliers International Acquires New Jersey-Based Engineering Firm Maser Consulting

RED BANK, N.J. — Colliers International has completed its acquisition of Maser Consulting, a design and engineering firm based in Red Bank, New Jersey. Maser’s senior leadership team will continue to drive operations and will retain a significant equity stake in the business going forward. The operations will be rebranded as Colliers Engineering Services in the first half of 2021. Maser employs more than 1,000 people across 34 offices in 12 states.