Colliers International Brokers $1.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 6676 Escondido St. in Las Vegas. Green Bean Battery acquired the property for $1.3 million.
The asset features 6,059 square feet of industrial space. Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International represented the seller, Escondido Investments, in the transaction.
