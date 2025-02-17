Monday, February 17, 2025
Keystone-Trade-Center-Fairless-Hills-Pennsylvania
Northpoint Development has completed the initial phases of Keystone Trade Center, which is a redevelopment of the historic U.S. Steel Fairless Works plant, and is now moving forward with Phase III.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvania

Colliers, KBC Advisors Negotiate 517,641 SF Industrial Lease in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA. — Colliers and KBC Advisors have negotiated a 517,641-square-foot industrial lease in Fairless Hills, located just outside of Trenton in Eastern Pennsylvania. The space is located within Keystone Trade Center, a 15 million-square-foot campus that is a redevelopment of a former steel mill. Michael Golarz and Tom Golarz of Colliers, in conjunction with Mark Chubb, Mike Zerbe and Summer Coulter of KBC Advisors, represented the landlord, Missouri-based Northpoint Development, in the lease negotiations. Michael Lee and Drew Maffey with Lee & Associates represented the tenant, global third-party logistics provider Cirro.

