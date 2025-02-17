Colliers, KBC Advisors Negotiate 517,641 SF Industrial Lease in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA. — Colliers and KBC Advisors have negotiated a 517,641-square-foot industrial lease in Fairless Hills, located just outside of Trenton in Eastern Pennsylvania. The space is located within Keystone Trade Center, a 15 million-square-foot campus that is a redevelopment of a former steel mill. Michael Golarz and Tom Golarz of Colliers, in conjunction with Mark Chubb, Mike Zerbe and Summer Coulter of KBC Advisors, represented the landlord, Missouri-based Northpoint Development, in the lease negotiations. Michael Lee and Drew Maffey with Lee & Associates represented the tenant, global third-party logistics provider Cirro.