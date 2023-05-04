Thursday, May 4, 2023
Colliers Merges with IPG in Utah

by Jeff Shaw

SALT LAKE CITY — Colliers has merged with boutique firm Industrial Property Group (IPG). The latter is led by industry veterans Michael Jeppesen and Jeremy Jensen. 

The new partnership underscores Colliers’ charge to invest in markets like Utah through growing its brokerage footprint with expansion in the broader Utah region and across the Southwestern United States. 

Jeppesen, a 30-year industry veteran, specializes in institutional portfolio sales, leasing and asset management. He founded IPG in 2005. Jensen, a 25-year industry veteran, has served as president of the Utah chapters of the Commercial Investment Real Estate Institute (CCIM) and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR). 

