Colliers Mortgage Arranges $10.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Seniors Housing Community in Parkville, Maryland

by John Nelson

PARKVILLE, MD. — Colliers Mortgage has arranged a $10.4 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of The Cottages of Perry Hall, a 64-unit seniors housing community in Parkville. Situated on 3.2 acres about seven miles northeast of Baltimore, the property features four cottages that provide assisted living and memory care living arrangements. Services and amenities at The Cottages of Perry Hall include 24-hour care, full-service dining, housekeeping, community and activities rooms, beauty salon, fully landscaped courtyards and secure outdoor space.

Christopher Fenton and Catherine Eby of the Lenox, Mass., office of Colliers Mortgage, in partnership with Health Financing Consultants, arranged the financing on behalf of Charter Senior Living. The loan carries a 35-year term and amortization schedule.

