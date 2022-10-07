Colliers Mortgage Arranges $102.3M Bridge Loan for Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Colliers Mortgage has arranged a $102.3 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a three-property multifamily portfolio in Columbus. The portfolio totals 744 units, but the names and addresses of the properties were not disclosed. A debt fund provided the three-year loan, which features interest-only payments. Troon Dowds, Zach Shope and Murray Kornberg of Colliers Mortgage arranged the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.
