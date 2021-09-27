REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Arranges $11.3M Acquisition Loan for Pointe North Hills Apartments Phase II in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

The Pointe North Hills Phase II features 86 units in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The New York office of Colliers Mortgage has arranged an $11.3 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of The Pointe North Hills Phase II, an 86-unit, market-rate apartment community in North Little Rock.

The pet-friendly property was constructed in 2020 and shares resort-style amenities with Phase I of the property, including a 24-hour fitness center, pool, two private movie theaters, virtual fitness studio and sports simulator lounge.

The borrower is The Pointe North Hills LLC. The seller was not disclosed.

The loan features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization.

