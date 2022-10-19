Colliers Mortgage Arranges $11.8M Acquisition Loan for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Texas

TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has arranged an $11.8 million bridge loan for the acquisition of three skilled nursing facilities in Texas. The facilities, the names and locations of which were not disclosed, total 358 beds. The loan carries a three-year term with two 12-month extensions and an interest-only payment period. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund renovations. Nick Skarich, Steven Marx, Corley Audorff and Josh Williams led the transaction for Colliers Mortgage.