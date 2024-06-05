Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Kingsley-Apts-Los-Angeles-CA
Kingsley Apartments will bring 136 studio and one-bedroom affordable apartments to Los Angeles’ Koreatown submarket.
Colliers Mortgage Arranges $24.4M Construction Financing for Kingsley Apartments Affordable Project in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Colliers Mortgage Structured Finance Group has arranged $24.4 million in construction financing for Kingsley Apartments, an affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Koreatown submarket.

Jonathan Lee, Shahin Yazdi, William Hyatt and Tommy Adelson of Colliers arranged the financing, which features a term of 30 months plus optional extensions.

Upon completion, the 72,800-square-foot Kingsley Apartments will offer 136 studio and one-bedroom units restricted to residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. The undisclosed borrower plans to break ground on the project in June 2024.

