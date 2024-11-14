Thursday, November 14, 2024
Colliers Mortgage Arranges $34.6M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing Property Near University of Texas at Tyler

by Taylor Williams

TYLER, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has arranged a $34.6 million acquisition loan for The Foundry, a 675-bed student housing property that serves the University of Texas at Tyler, located about 120 miles east of Dallas. The Foundry is located across the street from campus and offers amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, game room, fitness center, outdoor picnic and grilling areas and a sand volleyball court. Greg Young of Colliers Mortgage originated the debt, which includes proceeds for capital improvements.  The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

