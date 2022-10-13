Colliers Mortgage Arranges $38M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Property in Bryan, Texas

BRYAN, TEXAS — Colliers Mortgage has arranged a $38 million loan for the refinancing of an undisclosed seniors housing property in the Central Texas city of Bryan. The property, which is situated within a larger master-planned community, offers 159 assisted living, independent living and memory care units. Corley Audorff, Troon Dowds and Josh Williams of Colliers Mortgage arranged the three-year loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.