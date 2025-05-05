Colliers Mortgage Arranges $5.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Stanton Park Apartments in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Colliers Mortgage has arranged a $5.7 million HUD-insured loan to refinance Stanton Park Apartments, a 62-unit affordable housing community located in Washington, D.C. As part of the refinance, the Non-Profit Community Development Corp. of Washington, D.C. (NPCDC) has obtained an extension for its use restriction to preserve its affordable housing options while operating under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. The HUD loan features a 35-year term and amortization schedule.

Stanton Park Apartments comprises three one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units. Laundry facilities are located in each building, while disabled-accessible units contain an in-unit washer/dryer. Additional amenities at the property include barbecue and picnic areas and onsite parking.