Colliers Arranges $53M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Mixed-Income Community in Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Chamberlain Apartments in Richfield includes 316 units.

RICHFIELD, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has arranged a $53 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Chamberlain Apartments in Richfield, a southern suburb of Minneapolis. Of the apartment community’s 316 units, 20 percent are designated as affordable and are rented to residents who earn up to 50 percent of the area median income. The remaining units are rented at market rates. Amenities include a clubhouse, game room, fitness center, outdoor pool, playground and dog run. The 35-year loan is fully amortized. Chamberlain Apartments LLC was the borrower.

