Colliers Mortgage Originates $11M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Property Near Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Realife Cooperative of Bloomington on Lyndale features 96 units.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has originated an $11 million HUD 223(a)(7) loan for the refinancing of Realife Cooperative of Bloomington on Lyndale. The 96-unit seniors housing property is located in Bloomington, just south of Minneapolis. The loan, which is fully amortized over 36 years, lowered the interest rate and provided substantial annual savings, according to Colliers.

