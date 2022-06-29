Colliers Mortgage Originates $14.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Apartment Complex

Northtown Village Apartments includes 161 units.

SPRING LAKE PARK, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has originated a $14.2 million HUD 223(f) loan for the refinancing of Northtown Village Apartments in Spring Lake Park, about 12 miles north of Minneapolis. The 161-unit apartment complex features amenities such as a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. The loan features a 35-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule. An entity doing business as Northtown Village LLLP was the borrower.