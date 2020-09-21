REBusinessOnline

Colliers Mortgage Originates $5.6M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community in Bloomington, Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Realife Cooperative of Bloomington includes 78 units.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has originated a $5.6 million HUD 223(a)(7) loan for the refinancing of Realife Cooperative of Bloomington, a 78-unit seniors housing community in Bloomington. The three-story building includes an underground parking garage. Constructed in 1999, the property is restricted to households whose head of household is 62 years or older. The 30.7-year refinancing loan enabled the borrower to reduce the interest rate.

