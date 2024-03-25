Monday, March 25, 2024
The property is spread across six buildings.
Colliers Mortgage Originates $7.8M Loan for Refinancing of 72-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Colliers Mortgage has originated a $7.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Southeast Englewood and South Wabash in Chicago. The 72-unit, scattered site affordable housing property consists of six three-story buildings with garden-level basements. The buildings are situated on six parcels, three of which are non-contiguous. All of the units are restricted to low-income tenants by a HUD Section 8 HAP contract. Les Hardin of Colliers Mortgage structured the loan, which features a 10-year term. LSG Lending Advisors arranged the loan.

