BURNSVILLE, MINN. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $1.5 million HUD 241(a) loan for the rehabilitation of Parkway Cooperative of Burnsville. The 102-unit seniors cooperative property features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include laundry rooms, community areas, underground parking, an exercise facility, library, craft room and workshop. The loan features a 26.5-year term and amortization. Parkway Cooperative of Burnsville was the borrower.