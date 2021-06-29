Colliers Mortgage Provides $10.5M Agency Refinancing for Oklahoma Multifamily Portfolio

NORMAN, OKLA. — Colliers Mortgage has provided a $10.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of market-rate multifamily properties totaling 314 units in Norman. The portfolio consists of five properties — Huntington Creek Apartments, Winshire Square Apartments, Willowbrook Apartments, Saratoga Springs and Sycamore Cottages — all of which are located within 15 miles of downtown Oklahoma City. Colliers originated the seven-year loan on behalf of the borrower, an entity doing business as Teelco Parent LLC.